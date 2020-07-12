Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome to Cross Creek Apartments located in Wichita, Kansas! We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located in the exciting Northeast side of the city, Cross Creek Apartments is close to shopping, dining, theaters and more. You will have easy access to K-96 highway, attractive landscaping and professional management at an affordable price. Our community is complete with two playgrounds, a basketball court, access to the city of Wichita bike path, and plenty of picnic tables and grills for entertaining. Come see all of the comfort and convenience we have to offer you!