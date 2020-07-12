All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like Cross Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
Cross Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Cross Creek

7750 E 32nd St N · (316) 395-9776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-1704 · Avail. Sep 10

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 4-0707 · Avail. Aug 1

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 3-0707 · Avail. Sep 5

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Cross Creek Apartments located in Wichita, Kansas! We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located in the exciting Northeast side of the city, Cross Creek Apartments is close to shopping, dining, theaters and more. You will have easy access to K-96 highway, attractive landscaping and professional management at an affordable price. Our community is complete with two playgrounds, a basketball court, access to the city of Wichita bike path, and plenty of picnic tables and grills for entertaining. Come see all of the comfort and convenience we have to offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Reservation Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Creek have any available units?
Cross Creek has 6 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek have?
Some of Cross Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek offers parking.
Does Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cross Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek have a pool?
No, Cross Creek does not have a pool.
Does Cross Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Cross Creek has accessible units.
Does Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cross Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity