Wichita, KS
928 N. Carter
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

928 N. Carter

928 Carter Street · (316) 669-4903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

928 Carter Street, Wichita, KS 67203
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$549

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
This 1BR apartment is located in the vibrant, eclectic, Riverside neighborhood! A short distance to parks, museums, coffee shops, and more! This apartment has been completely remodeled with new click flooring, cabinetry, and modern fixtures! The bright colored doorways of this charming complex will welcome you home.
- 1BR, 1BA
- Lots of Natural Light!
- Appliances
- Off-Street Parking
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible For Electric and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- $275 Move In Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 N. Carter have any available units?
928 N. Carter has a unit available for $549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 N. Carter have?
Some of 928 N. Carter's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 N. Carter currently offering any rent specials?
928 N. Carter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 N. Carter pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 N. Carter is pet friendly.
Does 928 N. Carter offer parking?
Yes, 928 N. Carter does offer parking.
Does 928 N. Carter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 N. Carter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 N. Carter have a pool?
No, 928 N. Carter does not have a pool.
Does 928 N. Carter have accessible units?
No, 928 N. Carter does not have accessible units.
Does 928 N. Carter have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 N. Carter does not have units with dishwashers.
