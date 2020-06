Amenities

These studio apartments have been completely remodeled from top to bottom! There is beautiful brand new vinyl flooring throughout the entire space. The kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new counter-tops, and appliances. The bathroom also features a new counter-top with a new sink. There have also been new energy efficient windows and light fixtures installed. All utilities included in rent except for electricity.

- Studio

- 1 full bath

- New vinyl flooring

- Freshly painted walls and cabinets

- New kitchen appliances and counter-tops

- Tenant only pays for electricity



Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.



