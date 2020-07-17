Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446



4001 Westlawn

Wichita, KS 67212

Rent: $950.00



Deposit: $950.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Tenant pays all

Bedrooms: 3



Baths: 3



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Fridge, new range, dishwasher, disposal,



W/D: Hook-ups Yes

Flooring: carpet



Sq Ft: app 1500



Yr built: 1948



Parking: carport

Availability: Now



Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Quad level twin home, Main level: Front room, kitchen, bath, living room, washer dryer hookups. Upper level: 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Lower level: family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Bsmt: unfinished with additional washer/dryer.

External features: Carport with storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302446

