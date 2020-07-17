All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4001 Westlawn

4001 W Westlawn St · No Longer Available
Location

4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS 67212

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446

4001 Westlawn
Wichita, KS 67212
Rent: $950.00

Deposit: $950.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays all
Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Fridge, new range, dishwasher, disposal,

W/D: Hook-ups Yes
Flooring: carpet

Sq Ft: app 1500

Yr built: 1948

Parking: carport
Availability: Now

Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Quad level twin home, Main level: Front room, kitchen, bath, living room, washer dryer hookups. Upper level: 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Lower level: family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Bsmt: unfinished with additional washer/dryer.
External features: Carport with storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302446
Property Id 302446

(RLNE5864833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

