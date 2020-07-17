Amenities
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446
4001 Westlawn
Wichita, KS 67212
Rent: $950.00
Deposit: $950.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenant pays all
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Fridge, new range, dishwasher, disposal,
W/D: Hook-ups Yes
Flooring: carpet
Sq Ft: app 1500
Yr built: 1948
Parking: carport
Availability: Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Quad level twin home, Main level: Front room, kitchen, bath, living room, washer dryer hookups. Upper level: 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Lower level: family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Bsmt: unfinished with additional washer/dryer.
External features: Carport with storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302446
(RLNE5864833)