3909 W. 31st St. S. - 201.

These Town homes are located in a quiet, semi-gated community. The basement is finished and could possibly be used as another bedroom! Don't miss out on a chance to call this your new home!

- 2BR, 2BA

- Fireplace

- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout

- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- Ceiling Fans

- Central Heat & Air

- Large Finished Basement, Could be used as a third bedroom!

- Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher

- Pet friendly! No pet rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Water, and Gas and a $15/mo Trash Fee

- $400 Move-in Fee



* PLEASE NOTE RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE



