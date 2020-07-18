All apartments in Wichita
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 201

3909 West 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3909 West 31st Street South, Wichita, KS 67217
Southwest Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
These Town homes are located in a quiet, semi-gated community. The basement is finished and could possibly be used as another bedroom! Don't miss out on a chance to call this your new home!
- 2BR, 2BA
- Fireplace
- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Ceiling Fans
- Central Heat & Air
- Large Finished Basement, Could be used as a third bedroom!
- Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
- Pet friendly! No pet rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Water, and Gas and a $15/mo Trash Fee
- $400 Move-in Fee

* PLEASE NOTE RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or call us at (316) 669-4903 for any additional information of questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

