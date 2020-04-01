3800 E. 16th - 318

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry!

Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee. Free Wifi included in rent! Furry friends welcome and no pet rent! Hurry up and apply now to move in soon!



- Studio, 1BA

- Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

- Within walking distance to WSU campus

- Pets Welcome With Approval- No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee

• Laundry Room on site

- Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/mo water & trash fee!

- Community pool on site!

- Free wi-fi!

- $250 Move-In Fee

* PLEASE NOTE RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing.