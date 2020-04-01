All apartments in Wichita
3800 E. 16th - 318
3800 E. 16th - 318

3800 East 16th Street North · (316) 669-4903
Location

3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS 67208
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 407 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry!
Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee. Free Wifi included in rent! Furry friends welcome and no pet rent! Hurry up and apply now to move in soon!

- Studio, 1BA
- Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
- Within walking distance to WSU campus
- Pets Welcome With Approval- No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
• Laundry Room on site
- Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/mo water & trash fee!
- Community pool on site!
- Free wi-fi!
- $250 Move-In Fee
* PLEASE NOTE RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have any available units?
3800 E. 16th - 318 has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have?
Some of 3800 E. 16th - 318's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 E. 16th - 318 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 E. 16th - 318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 E. 16th - 318 pet-friendly?
No, 3800 E. 16th - 318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 offer parking?
No, 3800 E. 16th - 318 does not offer parking.
Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 E. 16th - 318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have a pool?
Yes, 3800 E. 16th - 318 has a pool.
Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have accessible units?
No, 3800 E. 16th - 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 E. 16th - 318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 E. 16th - 318 has units with dishwashers.
