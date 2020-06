Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious studio is located right in the heart of College Hill! Just steps away from local restaurants, shops, and more! This space has kitchen appliances included. It is clean and ready for you to make it home! Pets welcome! Tenant only pays for electricity!



- Studio

- 1 Bathroom

- Tenant only pays electricity

- College Hill

- Steps to Clifton Square

- Pets Okay with Approval

Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.

Visit www.wichitaleasing.com to schedule an appointment to view this space or give us a call at 316-712-7312!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3560-e-douglas---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.