344 N Meridian Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

344 N Meridian Ave

344 North Meridian Avenue · (316) 644-4845
Location

344 North Meridian Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203
Delano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This well cared for home is conveniently located near Meridian & 2nd Street, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.

Home has central heat & air, full unfinished basement, main floor laundry, spacious closets, large covered front porch, fenced yard and 1 car detached garage.

344 N Meridian
Available Now
Rent is $795
Deposit is $600
Application is $40 per adult
Pet is negotiable, see pet policy
884 sq ft + 884 sq ft of unfinished bsmt
Built in 1930
No Smoking Allowed in the property
Renters Insurance is required

Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

(RLNE2206263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 N Meridian Ave have any available units?
344 N Meridian Ave has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 N Meridian Ave have?
Some of 344 N Meridian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 N Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
344 N Meridian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 N Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 N Meridian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 344 N Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 344 N Meridian Ave offers parking.
Does 344 N Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 N Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 N Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 344 N Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 344 N Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 344 N Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 344 N Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 N Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
