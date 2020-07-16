344 N Meridian Ave

Amenities
This well cared for home is conveniently located near Meridian & 2nd Street, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.
Home has central heat & air, full unfinished basement, main floor laundry, spacious closets, large covered front porch, fenced yard and 1 car detached garage.
344 N Meridian
Available Now
Rent is $795
Deposit is $600
Application is $40 per adult
Pet is negotiable, see pet policy
884 sq ft + 884 sq ft of unfinished bsmt
Built in 1930
No Smoking Allowed in the property
Renters Insurance is required
Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.
www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com
PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.
