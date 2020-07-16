344 N Meridian Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This well cared for home is conveniently located near Meridian & 2nd Street, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.



Home has central heat & air, full unfinished basement, main floor laundry, spacious closets, large covered front porch, fenced yard and 1 car detached garage.



344 N Meridian

Available Now

Rent is $795

Deposit is $600

Application is $40 per adult

Pet is negotiable, see pet policy

884 sq ft + 884 sq ft of unfinished bsmt

Built in 1930

No Smoking Allowed in the property

Renters Insurance is required



Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



PET POLICY

Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)

Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets

IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT

IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT

DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.



