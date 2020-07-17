3321 E. Victor - 2

Amenities

This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures installed as well as new blinds. There is a large, open lot with ample parking spaces. This property is just steps away from all the local restaurants and shops located in the historic Clifton Square!



- 3 BR, 1BA

- Fresh Paint

- Kitchen Appliances

- Light Fixtures

- Steps from Clifton Square

- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee

- Tenant pays for electric, gas, and a $15 water and trash fee

- $500 Move-in Fee



RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE



You can schedule an appointment online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at (316) 669-4903