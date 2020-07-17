All apartments in Wichita
3321 E. Victor - 2
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:13 PM

3321 E. Victor - 2

3321 Victor Place · (316) 669-4903
Location

3321 Victor Place, Wichita, KS 67208
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures installed as well as new blinds. There is a large, open lot with ample parking spaces. This property is just steps away from all the local restaurants and shops located in the historic Clifton Square!

- 3 BR, 1BA
- Fresh Paint
- Kitchen Appliances
- Light Fixtures
- Steps from Clifton Square
- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant pays for electric, gas, and a $15 water and trash fee
- $500 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

You can schedule an appointment online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at (316) 669-4903

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have any available units?
3321 E. Victor - 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 3321 E. Victor - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3321 E. Victor - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 E. Victor - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 E. Victor - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3321 E. Victor - 2 offers parking.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 E. Victor - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have a pool?
No, 3321 E. Victor - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3321 E. Victor - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 E. Victor - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 E. Victor - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 E. Victor - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
