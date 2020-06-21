All apartments in Wichita
3307 E Osie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3307 E Osie

3307 East Osie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS 67218
Grandview Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage.

(RLNE5834239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 E Osie have any available units?
3307 E Osie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 E Osie have?
Some of 3307 E Osie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 E Osie currently offering any rent specials?
3307 E Osie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 E Osie pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 E Osie is pet friendly.
Does 3307 E Osie offer parking?
Yes, 3307 E Osie does offer parking.
Does 3307 E Osie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 E Osie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 E Osie have a pool?
No, 3307 E Osie does not have a pool.
Does 3307 E Osie have accessible units?
No, 3307 E Osie does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 E Osie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 E Osie does not have units with dishwashers.
