Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow near 2nd and 35th! - Come and check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow! This home comes equipped with original hardwood floors, beautiful built in’s, and a cozy kitchen. This home has a large fenced in backyard.



Pets are welcome. Pet fee: $50 for the first and $25 for each additional. This applies to the deposit and monthly rent.



$650 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult (non-refundable)

No section 8

Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com



(RLNE4872195)