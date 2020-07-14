All apartments in Wichita
2727 North Amidon Street - 208
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

2727 North Amidon Street - 208

2727 North Amidon Street · No Longer Available
Wichita
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS 67204
Benjamin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This remodeled Studio Apartment offers LOTS of amenities!
- Studio, 1BA
- New Flooring and Shades Throughout
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Refrigerator, Range/Oven
- Pool
- Large On-site Laundry Facility
- Tenant Pays Only Electricity and $15 water & trash fee
- Pets OK with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 Pet Fee
- $300 Move-In Fee
- Newly Remodeled Clubhouse and Exercise Room!
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com, stop by our on-site office or give us a call at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have any available units?
2727 North Amidon Street - 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have?
Some of 2727 North Amidon Street - 208's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 North Amidon Street - 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 is pet friendly.
Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 offer parking?
No, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 does not offer parking.
Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have a pool?
Yes, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 has a pool.
Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have accessible units?
No, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 North Amidon Street - 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
