2727 North Amidon Street - 208

This remodeled Studio Apartment offers LOTS of amenities!

- Studio, 1BA

- New Flooring and Shades Throughout

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Refrigerator, Range/Oven

- Pool

- Large On-site Laundry Facility

- Tenant Pays Only Electricity and $15 water & trash fee

- Pets OK with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 Pet Fee

- $300 Move-In Fee

- Newly Remodeled Clubhouse and Exercise Room!

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.



Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com, stop by our on-site office or give us a call at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing!