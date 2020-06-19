Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379



2356 N. Prince

?Wichita, KS

Rent: $ 725.00



?Deposit: $725.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.



Bedrooms: 2 + Den



Baths: 1



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Range



W/D: Hook-ups

Flooring: Wood



Parking: Off street

Availability: Now



?

Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Fresh paint and hardwood flooring. Charming 2 bedroom home with a den that could be used as a third bedroom.

?

External features: Quiet area with off-street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265379

Property Id 265379



(RLNE5717511)