Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2356 N. Prince

2356 Prince Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

2356 Prince Street, Wichita, KS 67219
Matlock Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379

2356 N. Prince
?Wichita, KS
Rent: $ 725.00

?Deposit: $725.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

Bedrooms: 2 + Den

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Range

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Wood

Parking: Off street
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Fresh paint and hardwood flooring. Charming 2 bedroom home with a den that could be used as a third bedroom.
?
External features: Quiet area with off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265379
Property Id 265379

(RLNE5717511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

