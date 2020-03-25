Amenities
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229
2114 N. Shefford
?Wichita,KS
Rent: $1,400.00
?Deposit: $1,400.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 1 3/4
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Microwave, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Washer and Dryer are included.
Flooring: Carpet
Parking: 2 car attached garage
Availability: Now
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Large open living room that includes a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Kitchen, and dining room. Upper level: Master bedroom, additional room, and main bathroom. Basement: Family room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and storage.
?
External features: Privacy fenced in the yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291229
