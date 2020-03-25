All apartments in Wichita
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
2114 N. Shefford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2114 N. Shefford

2114 North Shefford Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS 67212

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229

2114 N. Shefford
?Wichita,KS
Rent: $1,400.00

?Deposit: $1,400.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 3/4

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Microwave, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Washer and Dryer are included.
Flooring: Carpet

Parking: 2 car attached garage
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Large open living room that includes a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Kitchen, and dining room. Upper level: Master bedroom, additional room, and main bathroom. Basement: Family room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and storage.
?
External features: Privacy fenced in the yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291229
Property Id 291229

(RLNE5821772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 N. Shefford have any available units?
2114 N. Shefford has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 N. Shefford have?
Some of 2114 N. Shefford's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 N. Shefford currently offering any rent specials?
2114 N. Shefford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 N. Shefford pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 N. Shefford is pet friendly.
Does 2114 N. Shefford offer parking?
Yes, 2114 N. Shefford does offer parking.
Does 2114 N. Shefford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 N. Shefford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 N. Shefford have a pool?
No, 2114 N. Shefford does not have a pool.
Does 2114 N. Shefford have accessible units?
No, 2114 N. Shefford does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 N. Shefford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 N. Shefford has units with dishwashers.
