1824 E Mona Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

1824 E Mona Ln

1824 East Mona Lane · (316) 788-2175
Location

1824 East Mona Lane, Wichita, KS 67216
South Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1824 Mona · Avail. now

$755

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Newly updated Kitchen!! New flooring, New cabinets, new countertops, Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Central heat & air, full laundry room with washer-dryer hook-ups.

Appliances include a stove
washer/dryer 35.00 monthly charge extra

Outside patio covered with cement floor

Large yard and a carport. Easy access to everything-school close by.

Fully fenced yard with mature tree.

Large shed in backyard.

Non smokers
Prefer no Pets. may consider a small pet, pet rent not included in price

12 month lease
no section 8

(RLNE66493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1824 E Mona Ln have any available units?
1824 E Mona Ln has a unit available for $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 E Mona Ln have?
Some of 1824 E Mona Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 E Mona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1824 E Mona Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 E Mona Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1824 E Mona Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 1824 E Mona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1824 E Mona Ln offers parking.
Does 1824 E Mona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 E Mona Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 E Mona Ln have a pool?
No, 1824 E Mona Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1824 E Mona Ln have accessible units?
No, 1824 E Mona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 E Mona Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 E Mona Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

