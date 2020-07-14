1824 E Mona Ln.

Amenities
Newly updated Kitchen!! New flooring, New cabinets, new countertops, Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Central heat & air, full laundry room with washer-dryer hook-ups.
Appliances include a stove
washer/dryer 35.00 monthly charge extra
Outside patio covered with cement floor
Large yard and a carport. Easy access to everything-school close by.
Fully fenced yard with mature tree.
Large shed in backyard.
Non smokers
Prefer no Pets. may consider a small pet, pet rent not included in price
12 month lease
no section 8
(RLNE66493)