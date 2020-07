Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside



OPEN HOUSE JULY 18 AND 19 FROM 12PM-3PM. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood. This corner lot property boasts new flooring and paint throughout, as well as a brand new kitchen. The newly remodeled bathrooms include a tile surround shower and backsplash, as well as new vanities and fixtures. Central heating/air. Mainfloor laundry with washer/dryer included. Corner lot with covered patio. Water/gas/electric/trash paid per tenant. Lawn care is included in rent. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Application fee applies. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

