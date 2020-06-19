1748 N. Hillside - 201

Amenities

These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available. The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for storage and brand new kitchen appliances. The bathroom is neatly lined with tile from top to bottom giving it a clean and contemporary look.

- 2BR/1BA

- High-Speed Wifi included in rent!

- Tenant Pays Electric and $15/mo Water & Trash Fee

- Perfect location for Wichita State University Students

- Energy Efficient Windows

- New Light Fixtures

- Gated Access

- On-site Laundry/Storage

- Fitness Room

- Outdoor Patio Area

- Pets Okay With Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 One-time Pet Fee

- $350 Move-In Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

