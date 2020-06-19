All apartments in Wichita
1748 N. Hillside - 201
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1748 N. Hillside - 201

1748 North Hillside Street · (316) 669-4903
Location

1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS 67214
Fairmount

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available. The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for storage and brand new kitchen appliances. The bathroom is neatly lined with tile from top to bottom giving it a clean and contemporary look.
- 2BR/1BA
- High-Speed Wifi included in rent!
- Tenant Pays Electric and $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- Perfect location for Wichita State University Students
- Energy Efficient Windows
- New Light Fixtures
- Gated Access
- On-site Laundry/Storage
- Fitness Room
- Outdoor Patio Area
- Pets Okay With Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 One-time Pet Fee
- $350 Move-In Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have any available units?
1748 N. Hillside - 201 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have?
Some of 1748 N. Hillside - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 N. Hillside - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1748 N. Hillside - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 N. Hillside - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 offer parking?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have a pool?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have accessible units?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 N. Hillside - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 N. Hillside - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
