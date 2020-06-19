1748 N. Hillside - 201

Amenities
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available. The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for storage and brand new kitchen appliances. The bathroom is neatly lined with tile from top to bottom giving it a clean and contemporary look.
- 2BR/1BA
- High-Speed Wifi included in rent!
- Tenant Pays Electric and $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- Perfect location for Wichita State University Students
- Energy Efficient Windows
- New Light Fixtures
- Gated Access
- On-site Laundry/Storage
- Fitness Room
- Outdoor Patio Area
- Pets Okay With Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 One-time Pet Fee
- $350 Move-In Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903 for more information or to schedule a time to tour this property!
Fill out our free online application today!
If you don't have time to make an appointment, check out our 3D virtual tour!
* PLEASE NOTE RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE