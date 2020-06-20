All apartments in Wichita
1717 S. Cypress 321

1717 South Cypress · (316) 734-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS 67207

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 321 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334

YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS.
2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent.
1717 S. Cypress. #321 Wichita KS. 67207
Nice 2 bedroom condo with Living room fire place. a balcony/patio. Kitchen appliances include Stove/oven Refrigerator dishwasher. Main floor laundry with
W & D hookups.
Rent $700.00/Month. Security Deposit $350.00. Sorry, No Pets. No Section 8. All adult occupants must apply and be on lease.
BEFORE YOU APPLY ONLINE, please call Tenant Search Pros LLC, to discuss details of our application fee which covers the cost of CREDIT CHECKS. Rental history & Employment history verification.
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650 & MINIMUM VERIFIABLE INCOME OF 3 TIMES RENT REQUIRED. No previous evictions .Any felonies must be at least 10 yrs past & will be considered case by case. Call Al at Tenant Search Pros LLC, for more information, or to schedule your showing. (316) 734-1100 Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141334
Property Id 141334

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

