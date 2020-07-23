1717 S. Cypress 1611

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace some paid utils carpet range

2 Bed 1 1/4 bath condo $725.00/Month. $362.50 S.D. - Property Id: 135179



PLEASE NOTE: YOU WILL GET A MUCH FASTER REPLY BY PHONE OR TEXT.

Lower level 2 bed 1 1/4 bath condo w/ bsmt.

1717 S. Cypress. Unit 1611. Wichita. 67207

Has one bedroom on main floor w/ walk in closet. Main floor laundry.

The living room has a wood fireplace & kitchen comes with stove/oven, fridge, & dishwasher.

The basement has a 2nd bedroom & large unfinished area for lots of storage.

Rent $725.00/Month. Security Deposit $362.50. Sorry, No Pets. No Section 8. All adult occupants must apply and be on lease.BEFORE YOU APPLY ONLINE, Please call Tenant Search Pros LLC, to discuss details of our application fee which covers the cost of CREDIT CHECKS. MIN. CREDIT SCORE OF 650 & MIN INCOME OF 2175.00/MO. REQUIRED. Rental history & Employment history verification. No previous evictions .Any felonies must be at least 10 yrs past & will be considered case by case. Call Al at Tenant Search Pros LLC, for more information, or to schedule your showing. (316) 734-1100 Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1717-s.-cypress-wichita-ks-unit-1611/135179

No Pets Allowed



