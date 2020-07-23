All apartments in Wichita
1717 S. Cypress 1611
1717 S. Cypress 1611

1717 South Cypress · (316) 734-1100
Location

1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS 67207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1611 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 1/4 bath condo $725.00/Month. $362.50 S.D. - Property Id: 135179

PLEASE NOTE: YOU WILL GET A MUCH FASTER REPLY BY PHONE OR TEXT.
Lower level 2 bed 1 1/4 bath condo w/ bsmt.
1717 S. Cypress. Unit 1611. Wichita. 67207
Has one bedroom on main floor w/ walk in closet. Main floor laundry.
The living room has a wood fireplace & kitchen comes with stove/oven, fridge, & dishwasher.
The basement has a 2nd bedroom & large unfinished area for lots of storage.
Rent $725.00/Month. Security Deposit $362.50. Sorry, No Pets. No Section 8. All adult occupants must apply and be on lease.BEFORE YOU APPLY ONLINE, Please call Tenant Search Pros LLC, to discuss details of our application fee which covers the cost of CREDIT CHECKS. MIN. CREDIT SCORE OF 650 & MIN INCOME OF 2175.00/MO. REQUIRED. Rental history & Employment history verification. No previous evictions .Any felonies must be at least 10 yrs past & will be considered case by case. Call Al at Tenant Search Pros LLC, for more information, or to schedule your showing. (316) 734-1100 Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1717-s.-cypress-wichita-ks-unit-1611/135179
Property Id 135179

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have any available units?
1717 S. Cypress 1611 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have?
Some of 1717 S. Cypress 1611's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 S. Cypress 1611 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 S. Cypress 1611 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 S. Cypress 1611 pet-friendly?
No, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 offer parking?
No, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 does not offer parking.
Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have a pool?
No, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 does not have a pool.
Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have accessible units?
No, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 S. Cypress 1611 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 S. Cypress 1611 has units with dishwashers.
