13609 East Pawnee Street - 33

Bi-level plan with lots of space and a great layout. The second floor includes the master bedroom and bathroom, the second bedroom and bathroom, and the laundry. The basement includes a full bathroom and two bedrooms. The main floor has 12' tall ceilings with large windows, a walk-in pantry, and awesome views.

Newly built, gated duplex community in southeast Wichita. The unique setting provides many features not normally seen in rental homes. Common spaces include a pond and walking trail.All homes sit on either treed or lake lots. Lawn care and trash service are provided. No Pet Fees!