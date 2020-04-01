All apartments in Wichita
13609 East Pawnee Street - 33
13609 East Pawnee Street - 33

13609 E Pawnee St · (316) 259-8016
Location

13609 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS 67230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bi-level plan with lots of space and a great layout. The second floor includes the master bedroom and bathroom, the second bedroom and bathroom, and the laundry. The basement includes a full bathroom and two bedrooms. The main floor has 12' tall ceilings with large windows, a walk-in pantry, and awesome views.
Newly built, gated duplex community in southeast Wichita. The unique setting provides many features not normally seen in rental homes. Common spaces include a pond and walking trail.All homes sit on either treed or lake lots. Lawn care and trash service are provided. No Pet Fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have any available units?
13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 currently offering any rent specials?
13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 pet-friendly?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 offer parking?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not offer parking.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have a pool?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not have a pool.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have accessible units?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13609 East Pawnee Street - 33 does not have units with air conditioning.
