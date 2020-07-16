All apartments in Wichita
12113 E Mainsgate St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

12113 E Mainsgate St

12113 East Mainsgate Street · (316) 871-8197
Location

12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS 67226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2347 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog, riding a bike, or enjoying the nearby swimming pool!

Close to Andover and highway K96 north, you can get anywhere you need, or you can hideaway and grab your Nike's and head to the nearby scenic walking and biking paths, or just stay at home on your deck and watch the sun go down.

The kitchen features all modern appliances, as well as a great area with plenty of sunlight, from the bay window to the sliding glass doors to the back deck. The bedrooms are all spacious with huge walk-in closets and NEW plush, soft carpeting.

The arches and curves are just some great features of this home but add in the fireplace, decorative windows, beautiful coverings, and more make this the perfect place to entertain. Each bedroom has large walk-in closets and the master provides its own sanctuary with a private bathroom all to its own. ALL NEW PAINT INSIDE!

The home sits on over a 1/4 acre of landscaped lawn, including sprinklers, and has exceptional security in knowing that you are in a developed and established community. Nearby employers include Via Christi, Koch Industries, Andover Family Medicine, and Textron Hawker campus. You must see this home before it's gone! Call Granite Key LLC at 316-871-8197 for your tour today. NOTE: Before we set one up, please make sure you have read the ad correctly and can meet the following if you want to apply for this home:

1. Good rental/mortgage history.
2. Income up to 3X the rent to cover rent, utilities, trash, and lawn care.
3. Pass a credit + criminal screening with no evictions, outstanding utilities, or rents.
4. Can pay the full rent and deposit upon move-in.

If this is you, we are one step closer to a perfect match for this wonderful home!

VIsit www.granitekeymatch.com to apply online and get more info!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3236338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 E Mainsgate St have any available units?
12113 E Mainsgate St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12113 E Mainsgate St have?
Some of 12113 E Mainsgate St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 E Mainsgate St currently offering any rent specials?
12113 E Mainsgate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 E Mainsgate St pet-friendly?
No, 12113 E Mainsgate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 12113 E Mainsgate St offer parking?
Yes, 12113 E Mainsgate St offers parking.
Does 12113 E Mainsgate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12113 E Mainsgate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 E Mainsgate St have a pool?
Yes, 12113 E Mainsgate St has a pool.
Does 12113 E Mainsgate St have accessible units?
No, 12113 E Mainsgate St does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 E Mainsgate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12113 E Mainsgate St has units with dishwashers.
