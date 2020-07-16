12113 E Mainsgate St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog, riding a bike, or enjoying the nearby swimming pool!



Close to Andover and highway K96 north, you can get anywhere you need, or you can hideaway and grab your Nike's and head to the nearby scenic walking and biking paths, or just stay at home on your deck and watch the sun go down.



The kitchen features all modern appliances, as well as a great area with plenty of sunlight, from the bay window to the sliding glass doors to the back deck. The bedrooms are all spacious with huge walk-in closets and NEW plush, soft carpeting.



The arches and curves are just some great features of this home but add in the fireplace, decorative windows, beautiful coverings, and more make this the perfect place to entertain. Each bedroom has large walk-in closets and the master provides its own sanctuary with a private bathroom all to its own. ALL NEW PAINT INSIDE!



The home sits on over a 1/4 acre of landscaped lawn, including sprinklers, and has exceptional security in knowing that you are in a developed and established community. Nearby employers include Via Christi, Koch Industries, Andover Family Medicine, and Textron Hawker campus. You must see this home before it's gone! Call Granite Key LLC at 316-871-8197 for your tour today. NOTE: Before we set one up, please make sure you have read the ad correctly and can meet the following if you want to apply for this home:



1. Good rental/mortgage history.

2. Income up to 3X the rent to cover rent, utilities, trash, and lawn care.

3. Pass a credit + criminal screening with no evictions, outstanding utilities, or rents.

4. Can pay the full rent and deposit upon move-in.



If this is you, we are one step closer to a perfect match for this wonderful home!



VIsit www.granitekeymatch.com to apply online and get more info!



No Pets Allowed



