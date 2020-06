Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room. There is currently a washer/dryer tenant is free to use but will not be covered if they break. Central Heat and A/C. $20 application fee per adult applicant. Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee added to the rent and deposit amounts per pet.



