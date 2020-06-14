Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing. Includes a detached garage and large bedroom! Second bedroom would be perfect for a small child or home office. Schedule a showing of this property today!



$50 deposit for the first pet and $25 for each additional. This includes monthly rent and deposit.



$850 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult

No section 8

Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!



