1049 W 29th St N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

1049 W 29th St N

1049 West 29th Street North · (316) 243-9929 ext. 109
Location

1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS 67204
El Pueblo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1049 W 29th St N · Avail. Jul 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing. Includes a detached garage and large bedroom! Second bedroom would be perfect for a small child or home office. Schedule a showing of this property today!

$50 deposit for the first pet and $25 for each additional. This includes monthly rent and deposit.

$850 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No section 8
Minimum credit score of 580

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4675348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 W 29th St N have any available units?
1049 W 29th St N has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 1049 W 29th St N currently offering any rent specials?
1049 W 29th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 W 29th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 W 29th St N is pet friendly.
Does 1049 W 29th St N offer parking?
Yes, 1049 W 29th St N does offer parking.
Does 1049 W 29th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 W 29th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 W 29th St N have a pool?
No, 1049 W 29th St N does not have a pool.
Does 1049 W 29th St N have accessible units?
No, 1049 W 29th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 W 29th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 W 29th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 W 29th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 W 29th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
