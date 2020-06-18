All apartments in Wichita
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605

1000 Woodlawn Street · (855) 659-2659
Location

1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS 67218
Eastridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $795 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita. There are three different layouts to chose from, each offering something completely unique.
Hurry in TODAY to lease one of Parke East's beautifully updated Townhomes!

Home Benefits:
? 1,698 Sq Ft
? 1 FREE Carport
? Finished Basement
? Stone wall In Living room *Select home only
? Large Chefs Kitchen, Includes all appliances (Dishwasher, Oven, Refrigerator & Garbage Disposal)
? Updated Vinyl wood flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms
? Refinished Countertops ** In Select homes
? Modern Cabinets
? Fenced in Patio
? Large rooms (Master room features walk in closet and extra vanity space)
? Balcony
? Washer/ Dryer hookups
? Central Heating & Cooling
? Extra storage (Hall closets , two linen closets & much more)
? Ceiling fans & light fixtures in each room
? Two toned paint

Community Amenities

? 24 Hour Maintenance

? Private Courtyard
? Nearby public transportation
? All Electric Homes
? No pet restrictions (Up to three pets) Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4652221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

