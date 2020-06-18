1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance

Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita. There are three different layouts to chose from, each offering something completely unique.

Hurry in TODAY to lease one of Parke East's beautifully updated Townhomes!



Home Benefits:

? 1,698 Sq Ft

? 1 FREE Carport

? Finished Basement

? Stone wall In Living room *Select home only

? Large Chefs Kitchen, Includes all appliances (Dishwasher, Oven, Refrigerator & Garbage Disposal)

? Updated Vinyl wood flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms

? Refinished Countertops ** In Select homes

? Modern Cabinets

? Fenced in Patio

? Large rooms (Master room features walk in closet and extra vanity space)

? Balcony

? Washer/ Dryer hookups

? Central Heating & Cooling

? Extra storage (Hall closets , two linen closets & much more)

? Ceiling fans & light fixtures in each room

? Two toned paint



Community Amenities



? 24 Hour Maintenance



? Private Courtyard

? Nearby public transportation

? All Electric Homes

? No pet restrictions (Up to three pets) Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4652221)