Woodside Village North Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber guest suite lobby tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge conference room dog park e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops, entertainment and eateries. With multiple floor plans spanning studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments featuring modern, sustainable design, luxury finishes, oversized balconies and closets and direct access to a subterranean garage, Woodside Village offers a well-rounded and high-end lifestyle.