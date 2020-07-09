All apartments in Westwood
Find more places like 2817 W 47th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westwood, KS
/
2817 W 47th Ter
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2817 W 47th Ter

2817 West 47th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2817 West 47th Terrace, Westwood, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/12/20 Three Bedroom Two Bath Home In Westwood, Ks. - Property Id: 279912

Three bedroom ranch style home with a finished basement and updates throughout. The first floor has three bedrooms, one bath, living room/dining room and kitchen. Hardwoods in the living area, tile in the kitchen and bath. Finished basement with Laundry room, bath, family room, office and storage space. This home has a single garage and a fenced yard with patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279912
Property Id 279912

(RLNE5781954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 W 47th Ter have any available units?
2817 W 47th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westwood, KS.
What amenities does 2817 W 47th Ter have?
Some of 2817 W 47th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 W 47th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2817 W 47th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 W 47th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 W 47th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2817 W 47th Ter offers parking.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 W 47th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter have a pool?
No, 2817 W 47th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2817 W 47th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 W 47th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 W 47th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 W 47th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place
Westwood, KS 66205

Similar Pages

Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms
Westwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood Apartments with Parking
Westwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City