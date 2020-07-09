2817 W 47th Ter

Amenities

Three bedroom ranch style home with a finished basement and updates throughout. The first floor has three bedrooms, one bath, living room/dining room and kitchen. Hardwoods in the living area, tile in the kitchen and bath. Finished basement with Laundry room, bath, family room, office and storage space. This home has a single garage and a fenced yard with patio.

