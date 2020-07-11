Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Walton
Find more places like 221 Blaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Walton, KS
/
221 Blaine
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Blaine
221 Blaine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
221 Blaine Street, Walton, KS 67151
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
-
(RLNE5899509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Blaine have any available units?
221 Blaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walton, KS
.
Is 221 Blaine currently offering any rent specials?
221 Blaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Blaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Blaine is pet friendly.
Does 221 Blaine offer parking?
Yes, 221 Blaine offers parking.
Does 221 Blaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Blaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Blaine have a pool?
No, 221 Blaine does not have a pool.
Does 221 Blaine have accessible units?
No, 221 Blaine does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Blaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Blaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Blaine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Blaine has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wichita, KS
Haysville, KS
Valley Center, KS
Maize, KS
El Dorado, KS
Bel Aire, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Andover, KS
Derby, KS
Newton, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
Friends University
Newman University