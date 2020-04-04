904 Knollwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with large back yard. Large unfinished basement. Close to Milford Lake. - Three bedroom, one bathroom home for rent in Wakefield. This home offers 1100 square feet of living space, three great sized bedrooms, a full unfinished basement and a large eat-in kitchen. The main bathroom is large and offers a deep soaker tub. There is an oversized one car garage with a work bench and access into the backyard. Washer and dryer is included in this property. The unfinished basement is large and has lot of shelves to maximize storage. This property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit. Located close to Milford Lake and just a short 20 minute drive to Fort Riley.



Call Fort Riley Real Estate at 785-762-1702 for more information. Prospective tenants must have a credit score of 600 or above to qualify. There is NO smoking allowed inside any properties with Fort Riley Real Estate. All properties are single family residences only.



(RLNE3176286)