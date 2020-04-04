All apartments in Wakefield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:15 AM

904 Knollwood Street

904 Knollwood Street · (785) 375-9491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

904 Knollwood Street, Wakefield, KS 67487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Knollwood Street · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with large back yard. Large unfinished basement. Close to Milford Lake. - Three bedroom, one bathroom home for rent in Wakefield. This home offers 1100 square feet of living space, three great sized bedrooms, a full unfinished basement and a large eat-in kitchen. The main bathroom is large and offers a deep soaker tub. There is an oversized one car garage with a work bench and access into the backyard. Washer and dryer is included in this property. The unfinished basement is large and has lot of shelves to maximize storage. This property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit. Located close to Milford Lake and just a short 20 minute drive to Fort Riley.

Call Fort Riley Real Estate at 785-762-1702 for more information. Prospective tenants must have a credit score of 600 or above to qualify. There is NO smoking allowed inside any properties with Fort Riley Real Estate. All properties are single family residences only.

(RLNE3176286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Knollwood Street have any available units?
904 Knollwood Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 904 Knollwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Knollwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Knollwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Knollwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Knollwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Knollwood Street offers parking.
Does 904 Knollwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Knollwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Knollwood Street have a pool?
No, 904 Knollwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Knollwood Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Knollwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Knollwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Knollwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Knollwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Knollwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
