611 Birch St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

611 Birch St.

611 Birch Street · (785) 375-9491
Location

611 Birch Street, Wakefield, KS 67487

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 Birch Apt D · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom Apartment Available w/ Washer and Dryer in Unit -
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, adult only apartment available in Wakefield. TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY! Water, trash and sewer is included in the rent. Wakefield is a lakeside community and the lake is seconds away from your home! Close to Fort Riley, Manhattan and Junction City.

Call Fort Riley Real Estate at (785) 762-1702. Be sure to check out our website at www.fortriley-realestate.com for a full list of rentals and for additional information. Prospective tenants must have a minimum REQUIRED credit score of 600 to qualify to rent one of our properties. $30 non-refundable application fee does apply. All homes for rent with Fort Riley Real Estate are single family homes.

*Photos and video may not be exact apartment but the same layout.*

(RLNE3345422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Birch St. have any available units?
611 Birch St. has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 Birch St. currently offering any rent specials?
611 Birch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Birch St. pet-friendly?
No, 611 Birch St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wakefield.
Does 611 Birch St. offer parking?
No, 611 Birch St. does not offer parking.
Does 611 Birch St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Birch St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Birch St. have a pool?
No, 611 Birch St. does not have a pool.
Does 611 Birch St. have accessible units?
No, 611 Birch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Birch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Birch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Birch St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Birch St. does not have units with air conditioning.
