611 Birch St.

Two Bedroom Apartment Available w/ Washer and Dryer in Unit -

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, adult only apartment available in Wakefield. TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY! Water, trash and sewer is included in the rent. Wakefield is a lakeside community and the lake is seconds away from your home! Close to Fort Riley, Manhattan and Junction City.



Call Fort Riley Real Estate at (785) 762-1702. Be sure to check out our website at www.fortriley-realestate.com for a full list of rentals and for additional information. Prospective tenants must have a minimum REQUIRED credit score of 600 to qualify to rent one of our properties. $30 non-refundable application fee does apply. All homes for rent with Fort Riley Real Estate are single family homes.



*Photos and video may not be exact apartment but the same layout.*



