Brookfield Apartment
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Brookfield Apartment

1240 E Ford St · (316) 333-6340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS 67147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-60-210 · Avail. now

$730

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookfield Apartment.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas. The community features 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, cardio fitness center, children's playground and picnic area with bbq grills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookfield Apartment have any available units?
Brookfield Apartment has a unit available for $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Brookfield Apartment have?
Some of Brookfield Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookfield Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
Brookfield Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookfield Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment is pet friendly.
Does Brookfield Apartment offer parking?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment offers parking.
Does Brookfield Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookfield Apartment have a pool?
No, Brookfield Apartment does not have a pool.
Does Brookfield Apartment have accessible units?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment has accessible units.
Does Brookfield Apartment have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookfield Apartment have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookfield Apartment has units with air conditioning.
