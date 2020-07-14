Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookfield Apartment.
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas. The community features 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, cardio fitness center, children's playground and picnic area with bbq grills.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Brookfield Apartment have any available units?