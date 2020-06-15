Amenities
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335
522 N. Dexter
Valley Center,KS
Rent: $1,025.00
?Deposit: $1,025.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Range and disposal.
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet
Parking: 1 car attached garage
Availability: Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen with eating space, and 1 full bath. The basement is unfinished with laundry area.
External features: Large shed located in the back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265335
