Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

522 N. Dexter

522 North Dexter Avenue · (316) 263-8110
Location

522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS 67147

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
dog park
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335

522 N. Dexter
Valley Center,KS
Rent: $1,025.00

?Deposit: $1,025.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Range and disposal.

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet

Parking: 1 car attached garage
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen with eating space, and 1 full bath. The basement is unfinished with laundry area.
?
External features: Large shed located in the back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265335
Property Id 265335

(RLNE5821822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

