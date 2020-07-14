Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground internet access online portal package receiving parking 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

On the hunt for your new home in Topeka, KS? You’ve found it at Villa West Apartments in Southwest Topeka, KS! We’ve got 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments & townhomes to meet your every need. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, you’ll be conveniently located near all the stores in the city and quick proximity to the interstate Enjoy our spacious layouts featuring industry-leading amenities like washer and dryer connections, a community fitness facility, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds for your ultimate pleasure. We want you to embrace the concept of one of a kind home living at our community.



We provide accessible contact with the property management and maintenance team through our online portal, making it easy to stay connected. Come live at one of the top communities in Topeka, Kansas.