Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Villa West Apartments

2744 SW Villa West Dr · (415) 849-7315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE $250 AT VILLA WEST! Save $250 on your first full month's rent! Stipulations do apply; Specials are subject to change.
Location

2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS 66614
Southwest Topeka

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6046-05 · Avail. Sep 6

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 2744-202 · Avail. Sep 1

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 2800-108 · Avail. Sep 10

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa West Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
internet access
online portal
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
On the hunt for your new home in Topeka, KS? You’ve found it at Villa West Apartments in Southwest Topeka, KS! We’ve got 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments & townhomes to meet your every need. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, you’ll be conveniently located near all the stores in the city and quick proximity to the interstate Enjoy our spacious layouts featuring industry-leading amenities like washer and dryer connections, a community fitness facility, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds for your ultimate pleasure. We want you to embrace the concept of one of a kind home living at our community.

We provide accessible contact with the property management and maintenance team through our online portal, making it easy to stay connected. Come live at one of the top communities in Topeka, Kansas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75/pet
fee: $150/pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa West Apartments have any available units?
Villa West Apartments has 5 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa West Apartments have?
Some of Villa West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villa West Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SAVE $250 AT VILLA WEST! Save $250 on your first full month's rent! Stipulations do apply; Specials are subject to change.
Is Villa West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villa West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villa West Apartments offers parking.
Does Villa West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa West Apartments have a pool?
No, Villa West Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Villa West Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Villa West Apartments has accessible units.
Does Villa West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
