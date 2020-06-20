Mariposa Townhomes

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one-time (non-refundable) for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets at move in.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: A pet addendum and vet records are required. We do not accept any aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, German Shepards, Rottweilers or any non-domestic dogs or any mix of the above-stated breeds. Please see leasing office for additional breeds not allowed.