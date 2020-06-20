All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like Mariposa Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
Mariposa Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Mariposa Townhomes

2536 Brandywine · (601) 564-0789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Southwest Topeka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS 66614
Southwest Topeka

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M3330 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariposa Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
On the hunt for your new home in Topeka, KS? You’ve found it at Mariposa Townhomes in Southwest Topeka, KS! We have two and three-bedroom townhomes to meet your every need. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, you’ll be conveniently located near all the stores in the city and quick proximity to the interstate. Enjoy our spacious layouts featuring industry-leading amenities like washer and dryer hook-ups, attached garages, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds for your ultimate pleasure. We want you to embrace the concept of one of a kind home living at our community.

We provide accessible contact with the property management and maintenance team through our online portal, making it easy to stay connected. Come live at one of the top communities in Topeka, Kansas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one-time (non-refundable) for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets at move in.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: A pet addendum and vet records are required. We do not accept any aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, German Shepards, Rottweilers or any non-domestic dogs or any mix of the above-stated breeds. Please see leasing office for additional breeds not allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mariposa Townhomes have any available units?
Mariposa Townhomes has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does Mariposa Townhomes have?
Some of Mariposa Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariposa Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Mariposa Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mariposa Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariposa Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Mariposa Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Mariposa Townhomes offers parking.
Does Mariposa Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mariposa Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariposa Townhomes have a pool?
No, Mariposa Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Mariposa Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Mariposa Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Mariposa Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariposa Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mariposa Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl
Topeka, KS 66618
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr
Topeka, KS 66606
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66606
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln
Topeka, KS 66614
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave
Topeka, KS 66606

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
Topeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity