w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal accessible cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

On the hunt for your new home in Topeka, KS? You’ve found it at Mariposa Townhomes in Southwest Topeka, KS! We have two and three-bedroom townhomes to meet your every need. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, you’ll be conveniently located near all the stores in the city and quick proximity to the interstate. Enjoy our spacious layouts featuring industry-leading amenities like washer and dryer hook-ups, attached garages, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds for your ultimate pleasure. We want you to embrace the concept of one of a kind home living at our community.



We provide accessible contact with the property management and maintenance team through our online portal, making it easy to stay connected. Come live at one of the top communities in Topeka, Kansas.