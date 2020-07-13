All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like Fontainebleau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
Fontainebleau
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Fontainebleau

4231 SW Emland Dr · (949) 577-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
West Southwest 2
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS 66606
West Southwest 2

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4148-4148-4 · Avail. Jul 24

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4225-4225-4 · Avail. Sep 19

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 4224-4224-1 · Avail. Aug 9

$826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 4116-4116-2 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fontainebleau.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
sauna
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home. With our convenient location and our friendly, professional staff, we have your best interest at heart.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Non-refundable Administrative Fee, due at application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$450
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Plenty Parking Spaces, Covered Carport Spaces Available, Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fontainebleau have any available units?
Fontainebleau has 4 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does Fontainebleau have?
Some of Fontainebleau's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fontainebleau currently offering any rent specials?
Fontainebleau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fontainebleau pet-friendly?
Yes, Fontainebleau is pet friendly.
Does Fontainebleau offer parking?
Yes, Fontainebleau offers parking.
Does Fontainebleau have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fontainebleau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fontainebleau have a pool?
Yes, Fontainebleau has a pool.
Does Fontainebleau have accessible units?
No, Fontainebleau does not have accessible units.
Does Fontainebleau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fontainebleau has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fontainebleau?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl
Topeka, KS 66618
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr
Topeka, KS 66609
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln
Topeka, KS 66614
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine
Topeka, KS 66614
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave
Topeka, KS 66606

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
Topeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity