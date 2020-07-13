Fontainebleau

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Non-refundable Administrative Fee, due at application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$450
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Plenty Parking Spaces, Covered Carport Spaces Available, Street Parking.