Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal package receiving on-site laundry

On the hunt for your new home in Topeka, KS? You’ve found it at Brookfield Village Apartments in Southwest Topeka, KS! We’ve got one, two and three-bedroom apartments to meet your every need. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, you’ll be conveniently located near all the stores in the city and quick proximity to the interstate. Enjoy our spacious layouts featuring industry-leading amenities like in-unit washer and dryers, available garages, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds for your ultimate pleasure. We want you to embrace the concept of one of a kind home living at our community. We provide accessible contact with the property management and maintenance team through our online portal, making it easy to stay connected. Come live at one of the top communities in Topeka, Kansas.