3740 Southwest Plaza Drive, Topeka, KS 66609 South/Southeast 1
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
950 sq feet, private balcony or patio, ceiling fans, updated flooring, kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have any available units?
3740 Southwest Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topeka, KS.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have?
Some of 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Southwest Plaza Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive offer parking?
No, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Southwest Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.