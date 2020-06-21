Rent Calculator
3434 SW Brendan Ave.
3434 SW Brendan Ave.
3434 SW Brendan Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3434 SW Brendan Ave, Topeka, KS 66611
South/Southeast 1
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available!
Includes:
Furnished stove and refrigerator
Washer & Dryer hook-ups
Front & backyard
Move in ready!
**Tenant pays utilities (water/trash/gas/electric)
Call or text 785-379-9397 to schedule a viewing
For application: www.trinitypropertiesllc.com/vacancies/
(RLNE5844981)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have any available units?
3434 SW Brendan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Topeka, KS
.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Topeka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have?
Some of 3434 SW Brendan Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3434 SW Brendan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3434 SW Brendan Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 SW Brendan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. offer parking?
No, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have a pool?
No, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 SW Brendan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 SW Brendan Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
