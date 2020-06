Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/07/20 This adorable home is coming available! Located in a great family-friendly area you will find this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home with a one car attached garage! Large bedrooms and open floor plan make this a great home for anyone! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com.



(RLNE4888467)