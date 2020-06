Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Call us today to schedule your showing! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, open floorplan, large laundryroom, off-street parking, backyard and more! A lot of space for less, so don't miss out on the 3 bedroom 1 bath spacious home. Call today before it is gone. 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



(RLNE4149309)