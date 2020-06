Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool clubhouse range refrigerator

Maintenance free condo living in a quiet community. Great location at 29th and Gage. Shared swimming pool and club house access. This condo comes with its own washer dryer, stove, and fridge. Covered car port parking with assigned spaces. Water and Trash utilities are included.



No section 8.

No smoking.

No pets.



Call or text 785-241-7041 to schedule a visit. Check out our other listings at adastraks.com.