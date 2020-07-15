Rent Calculator
All apartments in Topeka
1732 SE 29th Terr.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1732 SE 29th Terr.
1732 Southeast 29th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
1732 Southeast 29th Terrace, Topeka, KS 66605
Highland Crest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with attached garage. No pets and No smoking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have any available units?
1732 SE 29th Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Topeka, KS
.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Topeka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have?
Some of 1732 SE 29th Terr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 SE 29th Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
1732 SE 29th Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 SE 29th Terr. pet-friendly?
No, 1732 SE 29th Terr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Topeka
.
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. offer parking?
Yes, 1732 SE 29th Terr. offers parking.
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 SE 29th Terr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have a pool?
No, 1732 SE 29th Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have accessible units?
No, 1732 SE 29th Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 SE 29th Terr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 SE 29th Terr. does not have units with dishwashers.
