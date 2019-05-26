All apartments in Tonganoxie
Last updated May 26 2019 at 2:13 AM

707 East 1st Street

707 E 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

707 E 1st St, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 2br/1ba apartment has been freshly remodeled in 2017!

Featuring hard surface flooring on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, w/d hookups, fenced back patio, and newer finishes throughout. Each room wired for high speed internet, cable or Satellite TV, and telephone.

Additionally, there are several options on the lease:

SHORT TERM: We do offer short term leases as a benefit for those who are building or otherwise needing short term housing. There will be a $100/month charge on the rent to cover the cost of providing this.

Pets: Spayed and neutered cats and dogs up to 35 lbs are allowed. There will be a $25 per month charge for pets and additional deposit required.

Washer/Dryer: Can be included for an additional $20 per month.
The location couldn't be better. It's right next to several parks, and walking distance to downtown, the pool, library, high school, and many of the amenities that Tonganoxie has to offer.

LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

