707 East 1st Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 2br/1ba apartment has been freshly remodeled in 2017!



Featuring hard surface flooring on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, w/d hookups, fenced back patio, and newer finishes throughout. Each room wired for high speed internet, cable or Satellite TV, and telephone.



Additionally, there are several options on the lease:



SHORT TERM: We do offer short term leases as a benefit for those who are building or otherwise needing short term housing. There will be a $100/month charge on the rent to cover the cost of providing this.



Pets: Spayed and neutered cats and dogs up to 35 lbs are allowed. There will be a $25 per month charge for pets and additional deposit required.



Washer/Dryer: Can be included for an additional $20 per month.

The location couldn't be better. It's right next to several parks, and walking distance to downtown, the pool, library, high school, and many of the amenities that Tonganoxie has to offer.



LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!