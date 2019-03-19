Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 East 4th Street
321 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
321 East 4th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Washer/Dryer hook-ups and a Shed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 East 4th Street have any available units?
321 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tonganoxie, KS
.
Is 321 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tonganoxie
.
Does 321 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 East 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
