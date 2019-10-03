Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tonganoxie
Find more places like 204 S Bury St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tonganoxie, KS
/
204 S Bury St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 S Bury St
204 S Bury St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
204 S Bury St, Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Bedroom Victorian! Fully Remodeled. Stunning hardwood floors, granite countertops, dark cabinets. You will love this home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 S Bury St have any available units?
204 S Bury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tonganoxie, KS
.
What amenities does 204 S Bury St have?
Some of 204 S Bury St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 S Bury St currently offering any rent specials?
204 S Bury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S Bury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 S Bury St is pet friendly.
Does 204 S Bury St offer parking?
Yes, 204 S Bury St offers parking.
Does 204 S Bury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S Bury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S Bury St have a pool?
No, 204 S Bury St does not have a pool.
Does 204 S Bury St have accessible units?
No, 204 S Bury St does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S Bury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S Bury St has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 S Bury St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 S Bury St has units with air conditioning.
