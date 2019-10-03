All apartments in Tonganoxie
204 S Bury St

204 S Bury St · No Longer Available
Location

204 S Bury St, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Bedroom Victorian! Fully Remodeled. Stunning hardwood floors, granite countertops, dark cabinets. You will love this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

