All apartments in Tonganoxie
Find more places like
109 North Delaware Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tonganoxie, KS
/
109 North Delaware Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
109 North Delaware Street
109 North Delaware Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 North Delaware Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
w/d hookups and a shed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 109 North Delaware Street have any available units?
109 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tonganoxie, KS
.
Is 109 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 109 North Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 North Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 North Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
