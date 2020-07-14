All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like BlackHawk Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, KS
/
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

BlackHawk Apartment Homes

22650 S Harrison St · (913) 270-1148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4209 · Avail. Sep 8

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. Sep 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 4103 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 3101 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BlackHawk Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
conference room
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to BlackHawk Apartment Homes! Our brand new apartment community will offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! No matter which you choose, you'll find a fully-equipped stainless steel kitchen, generous storage space, a private patio or balcony, washer/dryer in unit and easy access to BlackHawk walking trail and Park!\n\nWe know you'll love our unique mix of outdoor and indoor amenities, including our saltwater swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, playground, and entertainment room featuring a kitchen, fireplace, and big screen TV. For your convenience, we also offer parking garages and carports available for rent. BlackHawk Apartment Homes is proud to be professionally managed by Yarco, and we are excited to offer residents the highest quality of customer service. Give our friendly leasing staff a call today for more information about BlackHawk Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, or 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom, $400 for 2 Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200/pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/pet
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $250/dog
Cats
fee: $200/cat
Parking Details: Off street parking; Garages $100; Carports rent for $30.
Storage Details: There is extra storage for each unit on the patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have any available units?
BlackHawk Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have?
Some of BlackHawk Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BlackHawk Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
BlackHawk Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BlackHawk Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, BlackHawk Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, BlackHawk Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BlackHawk Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, BlackHawk Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, BlackHawk Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, BlackHawk Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does BlackHawk Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, BlackHawk Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for BlackHawk Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms
Spring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Garage
Spring Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity