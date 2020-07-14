Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse conference room hot tub key fob access new construction package receiving playground smoke-free community

Welcome to BlackHawk Apartment Homes! Our brand new apartment community will offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! No matter which you choose, you'll find a fully-equipped stainless steel kitchen, generous storage space, a private patio or balcony, washer/dryer in unit and easy access to BlackHawk walking trail and Park!



We know you'll love our unique mix of outdoor and indoor amenities, including our saltwater swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, playground, and entertainment room featuring a kitchen, fireplace, and big screen TV. For your convenience, we also offer parking garages and carports available for rent. BlackHawk Apartment Homes is proud to be professionally managed by Yarco, and we are excited to offer residents the highest quality of customer service. Give our friendly leasing staff a call today for more information about BlackHawk Apartment Homes!