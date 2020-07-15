All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pinegate West

6530 Barton Cir · (913) 444-5631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS 66203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 25-201 · Avail. Sep 16

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 22-201 · Avail. Sep 16

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 27-204 · Avail. Aug 21

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinegate West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful grounds. Pinegate West offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature no one living above or below you, in unit washer and dryers and a free garage with every home! Each floor plan offers something unique, from cozy wood burning fireplaces to sky lights that welcome in natural light. Pinegate West has a large refreshing outdoor salt water pool and sun deck next to our elegant clubhouse and outdoor grill area. Our central location is perfect for anyone on the go! We are less than two miles from I-35 and I-435 highways. Closely located to downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Power & Light District, Corporate Woods, The Legends & Kansas Speedway. Your new home is waiting and our friendly, professional staff is excited to welcome you to our beautiful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinegate West have any available units?
Pinegate West has 5 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinegate West have?
Some of Pinegate West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinegate West currently offering any rent specials?
Pinegate West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinegate West pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinegate West is pet friendly.
Does Pinegate West offer parking?
Yes, Pinegate West offers parking.
Does Pinegate West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinegate West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinegate West have a pool?
Yes, Pinegate West has a pool.
Does Pinegate West have accessible units?
No, Pinegate West does not have accessible units.
Does Pinegate West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinegate West has units with dishwashers.
