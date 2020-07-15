Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet ceiling fan ice maker Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar

Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful grounds. Pinegate West offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature no one living above or below you, in unit washer and dryers and a free garage with every home! Each floor plan offers something unique, from cozy wood burning fireplaces to sky lights that welcome in natural light. Pinegate West has a large refreshing outdoor salt water pool and sun deck next to our elegant clubhouse and outdoor grill area. Our central location is perfect for anyone on the go! We are less than two miles from I-35 and I-435 highways. Closely located to downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Power & Light District, Corporate Woods, The Legends & Kansas Speedway. Your new home is waiting and our friendly, professional staff is excited to welcome you to our beautiful community!