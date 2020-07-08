All apartments in Shawnee
Pine Meadow Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Pine Meadow Townhomes

14202 West 63rd Terrace · (833) 407-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14202 West 63rd Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Meadow Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
gym
Pine Meadow Townhomes is a beautiful townhome community in Shawnee, Kansas. Sitting centrally between major Kansas City highways and surrounded by some of the best parks in the area, the location can't be beat! If you'd rather stay within the community, you'll find yourself right at home with a sparkling swimming pool and a peaceful pond. As if the community amenities weren't enough, each of our two and three bedroom townhomes has been upgraded to include energy-efficient appliances, including a built-in microwave, black stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher. You'll also find plenty of storage between the large walk-in closets and the built-in basement storage areas. Schedule a visit today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Attached Garage In Each Unit. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Large Basement Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Meadow Townhomes have any available units?
Pine Meadow Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Meadow Townhomes have?
Some of Pine Meadow Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Meadow Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Meadow Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Meadow Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Meadow Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pine Meadow Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pine Meadow Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pine Meadow Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Meadow Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Meadow Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Pine Meadow Townhomes has a pool.
Does Pine Meadow Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pine Meadow Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Meadow Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Meadow Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
