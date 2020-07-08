Amenities

Pine Meadow Townhomes is a beautiful townhome community in Shawnee, Kansas. Sitting centrally between major Kansas City highways and surrounded by some of the best parks in the area, the location can't be beat! If you'd rather stay within the community, you'll find yourself right at home with a sparkling swimming pool and a peaceful pond. As if the community amenities weren't enough, each of our two and three bedroom townhomes has been upgraded to include energy-efficient appliances, including a built-in microwave, black stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher. You'll also find plenty of storage between the large walk-in closets and the built-in basement storage areas. Schedule a visit today to see for yourself!