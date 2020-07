Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The Oasis is comfortably tucked into the center of Shawnee and offers you quality, garden-style living at an affordable price. Mature shade trees surround the buildings and a clubhouse with a swimming pool awaits you at the heart of the property. Each spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom townhome has a private balcony or patio. Units are electric and gas, and many of the apartments come with a brick wood-burning fireplace.