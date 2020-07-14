Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry coffee bar

Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value at Carlyle Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas. Located in the Shawnee Mission school district, with easy access to I-35 and I-435, our newly renovated and pet-friendly community provides all of the comforts you’ve been searching for in a new home. At Carlyle, our studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments include fireplaces and private balconies, plus our new renovations featuring upgraded fixtures and finishes are sure to impress. And when it comes to community amenities, we’ve got you covered there too! Residents at Carlyle enjoy two swimming pools with sundecks and grilling areas, plus ample community green space with multiple options for outdoor recreation. From tennis to volleyball, to our shaded hammock garden or covered outdoor fireplace and lounge, plus a game lawn with cornhole, your weekends will be more fun here! Additionally, shopping, dining and entertainment options, including the Oak Park Mall are all conveniently nearby.