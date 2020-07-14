All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like Carlyle Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
Carlyle Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Carlyle Apartments

7530 Cody St · (334) 292-4356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS 66214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30.02G · Avail. Sep 21

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 01.11G · Avail. Sep 20

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 04.05L · Avail. Sep 11

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02.11L · Avail. Sep 30

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 22.03C · Avail. Jul 30

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 01.01C · Avail. Sep 30

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 709.23 · Avail. Aug 18

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value at Carlyle Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas. Located in the Shawnee Mission school district, with easy access to I-35 and I-435, our newly renovated and pet-friendly community provides all of the comforts you’ve been searching for in a new home. At Carlyle, our studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments include fireplaces and private balconies, plus our new renovations featuring upgraded fixtures and finishes are sure to impress. And when it comes to community amenities, we’ve got you covered there too! Residents at Carlyle enjoy two swimming pools with sundecks and grilling areas, plus ample community green space with multiple options for outdoor recreation. From tennis to volleyball, to our shaded hammock garden or covered outdoor fireplace and lounge, plus a game lawn with cornhole, your weekends will be more fun here! Additionally, shopping, dining and entertainment options, including the Oak Park Mall are all conveniently nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per mont
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle Apartments have any available units?
Carlyle Apartments has 15 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlyle Apartments have?
Some of Carlyle Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlyle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlyle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle Apartments has a pool.
Does Carlyle Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carlyle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carlyle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carlyle Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with Pool
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity